BRIEF-ZZ Capital International updates on acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

July 14 (Reuters) - ZZ Capital International Ltd:

* Acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

* Initial consideration for deal will comprise an initial cash consideration, expected to be approximately US$506 million

* ZZCI Index Partners Llc entered into unit purchase agreement with Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond and Kenny Feng

* Total consideration payable by buyer under unit purchase agreement is not expected to exceed US$812 million