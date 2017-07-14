FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 12:29 PM / in a day

BRIEF-ZZ Capital International updates on acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - ZZ Capital International Ltd:

* Acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

* Initial consideration for deal will comprise an initial cash consideration, expected to be approximately US$506 million

* ZZCI Index Partners Llc entered into unit purchase agreement with Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond and Kenny Feng

* Total consideration payable by buyer under unit purchase agreement is not expected to exceed US$812 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

