* Q2 EPS $0.33/shr vs est.$0.31
* Sees Q3 production volumes at 15,000-16,200 boe/d
Aug 8 Oil-focused explorer and producer Brigham
Exploration Co posted better-than-expected quarterly
results and raised its production outlook, helped by its
activities in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
The Austin, Texas-based company expects third-quarter
production volumes to average between 15,000 barrels of crude
oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and 16,200 Boe/d.
Brigham's operations extend to the Bakken and Three Forks
areas in North Dakota.
Daily production volumes rose 57 percent in the Quarter,
from a year ago, to average at 12,206 boe/d.
Production volumes at Williston basin -- Brigham's largest
U.S. onshore field investment-- were 10,401 Boe/d for the
second-quarter, a 88 percent rise from a year ago.
Second-quarter net income was $70.8 million or 60 cents per
share, compared with $18.5 million or 16 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding special items, Brigham earned 33 cents a share.
Revenue more than doubled to $91.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents a
share, on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company recovered some of their market losses
after the bell. They closed down 16 percent at $22.71 on Nasdaq
on Monday in a broader weak market.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)