Sept 23 Brigham Exploration Co said it
expected third-quarter production volumes to come in at or above
the high end of its forecast.
The oil-focused explorer and producer expects the production
volumes to average between 15,000 barrels of crude oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) and 16,200 boe/d.
Brigham has operations in the Bakken and Three Forks areas
in North Dakota.
The Austin, Texas-based company said production volumes at
the Williston basin -- Brigham's largest U.S. onshore field
investment -- were over 14,000 boe/d in July, a 17 percent
sequential monthly rise.
Brigham expect to add two walking rigs to the basin in the
first quarter. It also expects to spud four more wells by the
year end in Montana.
The company estimates that it could have 18 years of
de-risked drilling locations at its 2011 drilling pace.
Brigham shares were trading flat at $25.65 in early trading
on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)