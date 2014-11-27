UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd
* Says RRJ Capital's unit Chatsworth Asset Holding Ltd signs deal to invest 1.525 billion yuan (248.41 million US dollar) in unit Shanghai Bright Holstan Co for 45 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1239jE6
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources