SHANGHAI, June 9 Chinese milk producer Bright
Dairy & Food Co Ltd plans to raise up to 9 billion
yuan ($1.45 billion) from select investors to buy Israeli food
firm Tnuva from its state-owned parent, Bright Food Group Co Ltd
, the company said.
The acquisition would enable Bright Dairy to expand abroad,
and bring Tnuva's high-end dairy products and production
technology into the Chinese market, Shanghai-based Bright Dairy
said in an exchange filing late on Monday.
Bright Dairy plans to sell up to 559 million China "A"
shares in a private placement at 16.10 yuan each, a discount to
the stock's last trading price of 19.84 yuan, to buy Bright Food
Group's entire stake in Bright Food Singapore Investment Pte
Ltd, an investment vehicle which controls Tnuva.
The stock, which has been suspended from trading for three
months pending the announcement, rose its 10 percent maximum
when it resumed trading on Tuesday.
Several listed firms have recently purchased assets from
their state-owned parents as China's government increasingly
uses the capital markets to reform its enterprises.
Parent Bright Food Group started the process to buy Tnuva in
May last year from private equity firm Apax and Partners
. It completed the deal earlier this year and now holds
around 76.7 percent of Tnuva, Israel's largest food company.
Israel's Mivtach Shamir Holdings, another major
shareholder in Tnuva, said last year that the deal valued all of
the dairy company at about $2.5 billion, up from $1 billion when
Apax and Mivtach took control in 2008.
($1 = 6.2053 Chinese yuan renminbi)
