UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG, Sept 1 Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it acquired 40 percent of Weetabix Ltd, Britain's largest branded manufacturer of cereals and cereal bars, for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from rising consumer demand in China for healthy food products.
Baring will partner in Weetabix with the company's controlling shareholder, Chinese food giant Bright Food Group .
Apart from Weetabix, Bright Food also owns Australian dairy company Mundella Foods and it has also announced deals for Israeli food group Tnuva and Italian olive oil group Salov. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.