By Melanie Lee

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Bright Food Group is in final stages of talks to buy a stake in Australian branded food business Manassen Foods, the Chinese food conglomerate said on Monday, in what would be its biggest overseas expansion.

Sources told Reuters on Sunday state-owned Bright Food has agreed to buy a controlling stake Manassen Foods from its private equity owner in a deal that would give Australia's leading independent grocery importer an enterprise value (EV) of over A$500 million.

"We are in the later stages of talks now and details are still being finalised," Bright Food's spokesman Pan Jianjun said, declining to give a timeline for the deal or an investment amount. "The deal will require the approval of both governments."

Shanghai-based Bright Food, which seeks to boost its profile and cater to a rapidly growing domestic market through overseas acquisitions, has suffered a string of failed bids that include CSR's sugar business and French yoghurt maker Yoplait.

Obtaining a stake in Manassen, which lists Albatros biscuits, Walkers Shortbread and Margaret River Dairy among its brands, would give Bright Food access to the Australian market as well as gaining marketing expertise Overseas, analysts said.

"Bright Food has been very ambitious in consolidating the value chain in the food business, and has been actively seeking to acquire resources overseas," said Liu Jinhui, analyst at Sealand Securities Co.

"Bright Food is cash-rich and its overseas expansions have full support from the local government, but obviously the company lacks experience in overseas mergers and acquisitions," Liu said.

The maker of "White Rabbit" candy was also reportedly in talks to buy U.S. nutritional retailer GNC and Britain's United Biscuits, but talks fell apart over pricing, terms and uncertainty over regulatory approval.

Despite the setbacks, Bright Food is keen to expand into overseas markets to grow its dairy, sugar, wine, food industry and agriculture businesses among others, a company spokesman has said.

Bright Food has succeeded in two deals -- the purchases of New Zealand's Synlait Milk Ltd and domestic rival Yunnan Yinmore Group Co.

CHAMP, an Australian buyout fund, acquired Manassen Foods in 2006. CHAMP, which ran a dual-track IPO and sale process, agreed to sell the business to Bright Food as the IPO markets in Australia have been extremely tough.

Bright Food has four subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co , Shanghai Haibo Co , Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright Dairy & Food Co . (Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing Kazunori Takada and Lincoln Feast)