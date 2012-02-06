(Follows alerts)
Feb 6 Digital media company Brightcove Inc
filed with regulators to offer up to 5 million of its shares at
an expected price of $10 to $12 apiece.
In August last year, the company had filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $50 million as
part of its efforts to expand its offering of online video and
app services for business clients.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is best known for
providing an online video platform for a scores of media and
marketing clients betting on continuing rise in the use of video
as a communication tool by a wide range of companies.
Brightcove said it has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under
the symbol "BCOV."
The offering is being run by Morgan Stanley and Stifel
Nicolaus Weisel, while RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest
Securities and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)