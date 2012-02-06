(Follows alerts)

Feb 6 Digital media company Brightcove Inc filed with regulators to offer up to 5 million of its shares at an expected price of $10 to $12 apiece.

In August last year, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $50 million as part of its efforts to expand its offering of online video and app services for business clients.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company is best known for providing an online video platform for a scores of media and marketing clients betting on continuing rise in the use of video as a communication tool by a wide range of companies.

Brightcove said it has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BCOV."

Brightcove said it has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BCOV."

The offering is being run by Morgan Stanley and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel, while RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest Securities and Raymond James are acting as co-managers.