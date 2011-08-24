* Seeks to trade under BCOV on Nasdaq
* Lost $9.8 mln in first half of 2011
NEW YORK Aug 24 Digital media company
Brightcove Inc filed with regulators for a public offering of
up to $50 million as it seeks to expand its offering of online
video and app services for business clients.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts company is best known for
providing an online video platform for a scores of media and
marketing clients betting on continuing rise in the use of
video as a communication tool by a wide range of companies.
But the company, which has grown revenue since being
founded in 2004, is still losing money according to its S1
regulatory filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
For 2010 it grew revenue to $43.7 million but lost $17.8
million.
In the six months to June 30, it lost $9.8 million on
revenue of $28.4 million.
It has applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol
"BCOV".
The offering is being run by Morgan Stanley & Co and
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. RBC Capital Markets, Pacific Crest
Securities and Raymond James & Associates are acting as
co-managers.
Reuters reported last year that Brightcove was planning
for an IPO in 2011. The company has so far raised about $100
million in venture funding from backers including Accel
Partners, General Catalyst Group and Brookside Capital
Partners.
Rivals include Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) theplatform unit,
but Brightcove Chief Executive and founder Jeremy Allaire has
said the company expects competition from much larger
companies, including Google Inc (GOOG.O), Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) and Akamai (AKAM.O).
(Reporting by Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)