BEIJING Aug 17 Bright Food Group has agreed to
buy a 75 percent stake in Australian branded food business
Manassen Foods, the companies said on Wednesday, a deal marking
the Chinese company's biggest overseas expansion.
A statement issued by the companies and Manassen's private
equity owner did not give a value, but sources told Reuters on
Sunday a deal would give Australia's leading independent grocery
importer an enterprise value (EV) of more than A$500 million
($525 million).
State-owned Bright Food, which seeks to boost its profile and
cater to a rapidly growing domestic market through overseas
acquisitions, has suffered a string of failed bids that include
CSR's sugar business and French yoghurt maker Yoplait.
The purchase of Manassen shares, subject to regulatory
approval, would give Bright Food access to the Australian market
and help it build marketing expertise overseas.
Manassen lists Albatros biscuits, Walkers shortbread and
Margaret River Dairy among its brands.
Australian buyout fund CHAMP acquired Manassen Foods in 2006.
CHAMP, which ran a dual-track IPO and sale process, decided to
sell the business to Bright Food because IPO markets in
Australia have been extremely tough.
Bright Food has four subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai
Stock Exchange: Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co , Shanghai
Haibo Co , Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co
and Bright Dairy & Food Co .
($1 = 0.953 Australian Dollars)
(Editing by David Hulmes)
(Reporting by Don Durfee)