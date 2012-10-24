Oct 24 Bain Capital-backed Bright Horizons
Family Solutions Inc, a child care and early education provider,
filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $220 million in an
initial public offering of its common stock.
The company said Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays are
the lead underwriters for the offering.
Reuters had reported earlier this month that Bain Capital
was looking to take Bright Horizons public, four years after
taking it private for $1.3 billion
Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons provides employer-sponsored
child care and early education programs, and manages child care
centers for companies, hospitals, universities and government
agencies.
The company operated 773 child care and early education
centers as of June 30 in the United States, United Kingdom,
Netherlands, Ireland, Canada and India.
It recorded a net income of $1.5 million on revenue of
$529.6 million for the six months ended June 30, the regulatory
filing said.
Bright Horizons intends to list its shares on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "BFAM".
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.