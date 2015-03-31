PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 31 Cable television operator Charter Communications Inc said it would buy Bright House Networks in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $10.4 billion to expand in Florida.
Charter's shares rose 9 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday after Reuters reported the deal earlier in the day.
Bright House, controlled by the Newhouse family, has about 2 million video customers in central Florida, including Orlando and Tampa Bay as well as Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, and California. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.