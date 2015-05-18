(Adds details, background)
May 18 John Malone-backed Charter Communications
Inc's planned $10.4 billion buyout of peer Bright
House Networks would be completed as planned, Charter and Bright
House parent Advance Newhouse said on Monday.
Charter, the No. 4 U.S. cable operator, clinched the deal
with Bright House in March contingent on completion of Comcast
Corp's $45.2 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc
.
Charter had previously lost out to Comcast in a bid to
acquire Time Warner Cable.
Comcast eventually walked away from the Time Warner Cable
deal last month because of antitrust hurdles.
The collapse of the deal opens the door for other possible
offers for Time Warner Cable, which has been rapidly
consolidating in the face of competition from satellite TV and
Web-based services.
Reuters had reported this month that Bright House, the sixth
largest U.S. cable operator, is preparing to abandon a $10.4
billion deal to be acquired by Charter.
Charter and Advance Newhouse have extended their "good
faith" negotiating period for an additional 30 days under the
previously announced deal, the companies said on Monday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Sai Sachin R in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)