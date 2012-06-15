SINGAPORE, June 15 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum's Vince Matassa, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's trading business in the United States and the Caribbean, has resigned, the company said on Friday.

Brightoil, the top bunker fuel supplier in China's Pearl River Delta, has raced ahead with global development plans over the past two years, expanding its marine fuels business in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Rotterdam.

Matassa, who was based in Houston, had been with the company since August 2010. He was formerly with BP Plc in London, Chicago and Houston, where he traded everything from power to natural gas, according to his profile on the professional social networking site LinkedIn.

On his profile, Matassa lists himself as the president and managing director of Brightoil in the United States.

Matassa was among a team of BP staffers who jumped ship in 2010 to join Brightoil as the oil major was grappling with the fallout of the U.S. Gulf Coast Macondo oil spill.

He joined Brightoil as part of chairman Raymond Sit's plans to turn the trading company into a global energy conglomerate.

Brightoil did not say why Matassa resigned. Matassa was not immediately available to comment.

John Foo, managing director of the company's Asia operations, will head the U.S. operations until a replacement is found, the company said.

"Going forward, Brightoil will continue to focus on strengthening its presence in the U.S. marketplace," the company said, responding to an e-mail seeking comment.

Brightoil has a market capitalisation of $3 billion, and its operations include bunkering, oil storage, marine transportation and its upstream businesses. During its global expansion over the last couple of years, it has bought assets such as tankers, companies and office space and beefed up staffing.

In January 2011, Brightoil signed a $4 billion strategic cooperation agreement with China Development Bank to finance its expansion.

But some analysts worry the expansion may have come too quickly. They point to the company's end-April statement, which said "the Group's net profit for the year ending 30 June 2012 is presently expected to decrease significantly compared to the year ended 30 June 2011."

Reasons listed in the statement for this warning include a "loss on fair value change of derivative financial instruments" besides "rising operating costs" and a "drop in profit margins for supply and bunkering business."

This was a concern for investors because in early February the company issued a profit alert, analysts said.

"I think right now people feel a bit uncomfortable about their hedging strategies," said a Hong Kong-based analyst, who declined to be named. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)