SINGAPORE Nov 22 The following appointments by Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum were announced on Thursday following the resignation of the company's chief executive Quek Chin Thean earlier this week.

Quek had joined the company in 2010 and had overseen trading operations.

Brightoil is one of Singapore's top traders of fuel oil, used mostly to power ships and generate electricity, and a big supplier to China's Pearl River Delta.

The following are some new personnel changes and additions to the company's trading business.

FUEL OIL AND BUNKERING TEAM:

- Stephen Qi Jun has been appointed as International Trading and Bunkering Chief Operating Officer. He will lead a team of traders comprising Patrick Latham, Jason Song Qi and Tan Chuan Hong.

- Li Gang has been appointed the new Head of Global Marine Bunkering, while Gary Wu is now the head of risk for Brightoil Petroleum.

CRUDE TEAM:

Kevin Du and Franck Zhang Xincheng have been appointed Vice Presidents for the crude oil business.

Tsuyoshi Minami has been named the regional leader for the team in the Far East, while Robert French, Li Shiyong and Manosh Saha have come on board as senior crude traders.

