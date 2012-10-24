SINGAPORE Oct 23 Three senior members of Brightoil Petroleum's fuel oil team have resigned, industry sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Wednesday.

Paul Bradshaw, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's trading business in Asia, quit sometime between the end of July and early August, and is now serving out his notice period, sources said.

Bradshaw, who formerly led the BP Plc trading operations out of East Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australasia, declined to comment.

The Briton is expected to join Denmark's OW Bunkers, one of the world's biggest independent marine fuel suppliers, in Singapore, as its next managing director, sometime in November, the sources said.

Brightoil declined to comment, while OW Bunkers was not immediately available to comment.

Bradshaw's resignation comes just four months after the resignation of Vince Matassa, Brightoil's head of operations in the United States and the Caribbean.

At the time of his resignation, Brightoil had said the group's U.S. business accumulated losses of up to $15 million.

Matassa has since filed a lawsuit in a U.S. court against Brightoil for breach of contract and defamation, his lawyer, K. B. Battaglini, of Strong Pipkin Bissell & Ledyard, told Reuters by e-mail, though he declined to provide more information.

Bradshaw and Matassa were among a team of BP staffers who jumped ship in 2010 to join Brightoil.

OTHER DEPARTURES

Others to quit are Singapore-based Davy Choo, a senior fuel oil trader with Brightoil and another former BP employee, along with Lim Eu Ming, who was trading derivatives for Brightoil.

The departures come at a time when the company is struggling with the higher costs of sales and services, it had said at a results briefing at the end of September.

Brightoil reported a fall of 76 percent in net profit for the fiscal year that ended in June. Company executives attributed the fall to a sharply higher cost of sales and services, which surged to HK$69 billion ($8.90 billion) from HK$37 billion a year ago.

Brightoil's fuel oil derivatives trading volumes totalled 17.27 million tonnes between July 2011 and June 2012, Reuters data shows.

In comparison, derivative trading volumes for other fuel oil majors such as Vitol, Royal Dutch Shell and BP stood at 8.72 million tonnes, 7.72 million and 7.15 million, respectively, for the same period.

But Brightoil's average fuel oil derivative transaction volumes fell sharply in July and August, when it traded 1.02 million tonnes and 805,000 tonnes, respectively, of derivative contracts. The volume stood at 325,000 tonnes for the first two weeks of September.

Brightoil has more than 150 staff in its bunker oil trading team in Singapore, Houston and Europe, including traders, operators, analysts and mid- and back-office staff, compared with around 30 when the business was set up two years ago.