SINGAPORE Nov 21 The global head of trading at Chinese oil trader Brightoil Petroleum has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the firm struggles with a challenging trading environment.

Brightoil is one of Singapore's top traders of fuel oil, used mostly to power ships and generate electricity, and a big supplier to China's Pearl River Delta.

The Hong-Kong listed firm issued a profit warning this month, saying it recorded a significant loss for the quarter ending September 30 as its international trading and marine fuel and transportation businesses "faced an extremely challenging market environment".

Quek Chin Thean, who was also chief executive of the company's Singapore unit, is the most senior of several executives to have left since June, sources said. The company declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, and Quek did not answer Reuters' calls.

Quek, previously global head of fuel oil trading with BP , joined Brightoil in the summer of 2010. He was among a team from BP that moved together to Brightoil at the time.

Quek's resignation takes to six the number of senior executives who have left the firm since June. Others who have left include Davy Choo, a senior fuel oil trader, and Paul Bradshaw, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's trading business in Asia.

Brightoil's activity in the fuel oil swaps market has fallen sharply since July. Volume in September was 575,000 tonnes, down from just over a million tonnes in July.

For the year to June 2012, Brightoil was the biggest trader in the fuel oil derivatives market, trading a total volume of 17.27 million tonnes, more than double that of its nearest rival BP, which traded 8.72 million tonnes.

Brightoil reported a fall of 76 percent in net profit for the fiscal year that ended in June. Company executives attributed the fall to a sharply higher cost of sales and services, which surged to HK$69 billion ($8.90 billion) from HK$37 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu, Lee Yen Nee, and Charlie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Simon Webb)