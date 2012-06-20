SINGAPORE, June 20 Hong Kong-listed oil trading firm Brightoil Petroleum said on Wednesday that its U.S. operations had racked up losses of up to $15 million while being headed up by veteran trader and former managing director Vince Matassa.

Brightoil, the top bunker fuel supplier in China's Pearl River Delta, is currently conducting an audit of its U.S. operations, the company said in a statement.

"Brightoil confirms that Mr. Vince Matassa, regional Managing Director ISB (International Supply and Bunkering) Americas and Caribbean, is no longer working with Brightoil," the statement said.

"During his term at Brightoil the Group's U.S. business accumulated losses of up to approximately $15 million."

Matassa, who was based in Houston, had been with the company since August 2010 and had resigned recently, the company said.

The former trader from BP Plc could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Matassa was among a team of BP staffers who jumped ship in 2010 to join Brightoil as the oil major was grappling with the fallout of the U.S. Gulf Coast Macondo oil spill.

He joined Brightoil as part of chairman Raymond Sit's plans to turn the trading company into a global energy conglomerate.

John Foo, managing director of the company's Asia operations, will head the U.S. operations until a replacement is found, the company had said on Friday.

Brightoil has reaffirmed its commitment to its U.S. business, although a U.S. based trading source familiar with the company said it was currently looking to sublet its U.S. oil storage.

"They are definitely trying to sublease their existing storage in the Gulf Coast, it would seem they are going into a holding pattern until Sit can figure out what he wants to do next," an industry source said.

Brightoil has a market capitalisation of $3 billion, and its operations include bunkering, oil storage, marine transportation and its upstream businesses.

During its global expansion over the last couple of years, it has bought assets such as tankers, companies and office space and beefed up staffing.

In January 2011, Brightoil signed a $4 billion strategic cooperation agreement with China Development Bank to finance its expansion. (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)