SINGAPORE, June 20 Hong Kong-listed oil trading
firm Brightoil Petroleum said on Wednesday that its
U.S. operations had racked up losses of up to $15 million while
being headed up by veteran trader and former managing director
Vince Matassa.
Brightoil, the top bunker fuel supplier in China's Pearl
River Delta, is currently conducting an audit of its U.S.
operations, the company said in a statement.
"Brightoil confirms that Mr. Vince Matassa, regional
Managing Director ISB (International Supply and Bunkering)
Americas and Caribbean, is no longer working with Brightoil,"
the statement said.
"During his term at Brightoil the Group's U.S. business
accumulated losses of up to approximately $15 million."
Matassa, who was based in Houston, had been with the company
since August 2010 and had resigned recently, the company said.
The former trader from BP Plc could not immediately
be contacted for comment.
Matassa was among a team of BP staffers who jumped ship in
2010 to join Brightoil as the oil major was grappling with the
fallout of the U.S. Gulf Coast Macondo oil spill.
He joined Brightoil as part of chairman Raymond Sit's plans
to turn the trading company into a global energy conglomerate.
John Foo, managing director of the company's Asia
operations, will head the U.S. operations until a replacement is
found, the company had said on Friday.
Brightoil has reaffirmed its commitment to its U.S.
business, although a U.S. based trading source familiar with the
company said it was currently looking to sublet its U.S. oil
storage.
"They are definitely trying to sublease their existing
storage in the Gulf Coast, it would seem they are going into a
holding pattern until Sit can figure out what he wants to do
next," an industry source said.
Brightoil has a market capitalisation of $3 billion, and its
operations include bunkering, oil storage, marine transportation
and its upstream businesses.
During its global expansion over the last couple of years,
it has bought assets such as tankers, companies and office space
and beefed up staffing.
In January 2011, Brightoil signed a $4 billion strategic
cooperation agreement with China Development Bank to finance
its expansion.
