UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to widen distribution)
Feb 11 Feb 11 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd : * Suspension of trading * Says trading in the shares of co will be suspended from 1:00 p.m. on 11 February 2014 pending announcement relating to a very substantial acquisition * Source text for Eikon *
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources