BRIEF-Peabody energy expects to emerge from chapter 11 in early April 2017
* Judge announces intention to confirm peabody energy plan of reorganization, paving way for emergence
Feb 18 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd : * Very substantial acquisition in relation to the entering into of a stock purchase agreement and resumption of trading * Says on 11 February 2014, the co, the buyer , the seller and the seller's guarantor entered into the stock purchase agreement * Says sale shares represent 100% of the issued share capital of the target company * Says base purchase price is US$1.07 billion * Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares from 1:00 p.m. on 18 February 2014 * Says target company Kerr-Mcgee China Petroleum is principally engaged in gas and oil exploration, development and production * Source text for Eikon *
* Total energy services inc. Announces further acquisition of shares of savanna energy services corp. On the tsx