BRUSSELS Oct 12 EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro .

The acquisition affected the markets in the wholesale distribution of telecommunications and IT products, such as laptops and tablets, in a number of member states but would not raise competition concerns, the European Commission, which acts as the 27-member bloc's competition watchdog, said.

"The merged entity will continue to face sufficient competitive constraints, including on narrow market segments," the Commission said in a statement.

Ingram Micro said in July that it would buy BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in cash, its biggest deal ever.