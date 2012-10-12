BRIEF-Time Warner shareholders approve merger with AT&T
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor
BRUSSELS Oct 12 EU competition regulators on Friday cleared the acquisition of U.S. technology distributor BrightPoint Inc by its bigger rival Ingram Micro .
The acquisition affected the markets in the wholesale distribution of telecommunications and IT products, such as laptops and tablets, in a number of member states but would not raise competition concerns, the European Commission, which acts as the 27-member bloc's competition watchdog, said.
"The merged entity will continue to face sufficient competitive constraints, including on narrow market segments," the Commission said in a statement.
Ingram Micro said in July that it would buy BrightPoint Inc for about $650 million in cash, its biggest deal ever.
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 A three-nation call for the European Union to tighten foreign investment rules is worth considering, the European Commission said on Wednesday, amid worries about European technologies ending up in foreign hands.