* Ingram Micro sees deal adding to 2013 EPS
* IM sees more than $55 mln in annual cost synergies by 2014
* Offer is for $9 per share
* Including debt, deal valued at $840 mln
July 2 Technology distributor Ingram Micro Inc
will buy wireless device distributor BrightPoint Inc
for about $650 million in cash to expand in the
high-margin mobility segment and help offset a weaker personal
computer market.
With the PC market, one of the key business areas for
technology distributors, losing its luster to smartphones and
tablets, companies like Ingram Micro and Arrow Electronics Inc
have been looking to expand in new growth areas.
Arrow said in April it would buy Altimate, a distributor of
computing products and services to expand in Europe - its third
acquisition this year.
Indianapolis, Indiana-based BrightPoint distributes products
sold by companies like Apple, LG Electronics
and Nokia to mobile network operators and
wireless equipment manufacturers.
The company, which has operations in more than 35 countries,
generated revenue of more than $5.2 billion in 2011.
The $9 per share cash offer represents a premium of more
than 66 percent to BrightPoint's closing price on Friday of
$5.41 on the Nasdaq.
The deal, valued at about $840 million including about $190
million of BrightPoint's estimated debt, will add to Ingram
Micro's per share earnings beginning in 2013, the company said
in a statement.
"Expanding our presence in the mobility market has been a
focus of Ingram Micro and the acquisition of BrightPoint
accomplishes this to an extent that would have been challenging
to achieve on our own," Ingram Micro chief executive officer
Alain Monie said in a statement.
The company said it expects more than $55 million in annual
cost synergies and efficiencies by 2014 from the acquisition.
Santa Ana, California-based Ingram Micro shares closed at
$17.47 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Mark
Potter)