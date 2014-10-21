BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
Oct 21 Online search and advertising company Yahoo Inc is in talks to buy digital video advertising service provider BrightRoll for around $700 million, tech blog TechCrunch reported.
Term sheets have been signed and the price, if the deal is completed, looks likely to be in the region of $700 million-$725 million, the blog reported, without citing sources.
BrightRoll, which helps advertisers to publish ads on websites, mobiles and connected TVs, raised over $40 million from investors and had over $100 million in revenue in 2013, according to the report. (tcrn.ch/121opL0)
Yahoo could not be immediately reached for comment, while BrightRoll declined to comment. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition