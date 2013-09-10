EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
Sept 10 Brightside Group PLC : * Markerstudy holdings - offer talks terminated * Markerstudy holdings - termination of offer talks with Brightside Group Plc * Markerstudy-disappointed that the board of Brightside has effectively
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.