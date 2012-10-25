LOS ANGELES Oct 25 BrightSource Energy Inc,
which is developing solar thermal power plants in the California
desert, has raised more than $80 million in equity financing six
months after canceling a planned initial public offering at the
last minute.
Alstom SA contributed $40 million to the financing
round, bringing its stake in the Silicon Valley startup to more
than 20 percent, the French power equipment maker said in a
statement on Thursday.
Other participants in the financing round included
VantagePoint Capital Partners, DFJ, the California State
Teachers' Retirement System, DBL Investors, Goldman Sachs Inc
, Chevron Technology Ventures and BP Ventures
.
BrightSource has raised more than $615 million in equity
financing to date. It said it plans to expand its partnership
with Alstom to develop solar thermal power plants in India and
Australia.
The company's first major project, the $2.2 billion Ivanpah
plant in California, is nearly complete. The 377-megawatt plant
is backed by a $1.6 billion government loan guarantee and is
expected to enter service in 2013.
BrightSource withdrew its IPO in April, citing adverse
market conditions. It had been seeking to raise up to $182.5
million.