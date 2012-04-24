April 24 Brigus Gold Corp's quarterly
production nearly doubled and the gold miner said it expects a
rise in full-year output as the development of its Black Fox
underground mine in Ontario speeds up.
The company forecast output of 77,000 to 85,000 ounces of
gold for 2012, up from 55,756 ounces in 2011.
Production rose to 16,922 ounces of gold for the first
quarter from 8,500 ounce a year ago.
The company, which had been facing delays in the development
of its main Black Fox mine due to staffing and equipment issues,
said it expects production to increase from the mine throughout
the year and reach 25,000 ounces per quarter by the year-end.
The company's shares, which have lost about half their value
in the last six months, closed at 80 Canadian cents on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)