By Steven Brill
Nov 19 (This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Timing the capitol bloviators:
Watching the spate of committee hearings on Capitol Hill related
to the Obamacare launch debacle reminds me of a story - or,
rather, an ongoing type of coverage - that I wish the Washington
Post, Politico or even C-Span would do: Keep count of the
percentage of time each senator or congressman talks versus the
amount of time the witnesses, whose appearances are ostensibly
the purpose of the hearings, get to talk.
A sub-tally might also be done of how much of the committee
member's time is spent even asking a question, as opposed to
giving a speech.
At most hearings each committee member is usually allotted
five minutes to question the witness. My informal count of what
I've watched over the past few weeks had the members hogging
three to four minutes each, sometimes more.
This would make a nice sidebar to any story about a hearing.
And perhaps an award could be given out at the end of the year
for the member of the Senate and the House who took up the most
time. Who knows? Keeping a visible count like this might even
turn the hearings into hearings.
2. The French as the tough guys:
I may have missed this because I don't follow foreign affairs as
much as I should, but it would be great to read an explanation
of how France - in fact, France run by a Socialist - has become
the toughest member of the NATO alliance. Whether it's Mali,
Syria and now the Iran nuclear negotiations, the country that
former George W. Bush defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld
dismissed as part of a timid "old Europe" now seems to want to
be the West's leading hawk.
How did that happen?
3. Has Wal-Mart gotten a bad rap?
The airwaves have been filled lately with ads touting "the real
Wal-Mart" as a company that is not only great for customers but
great for its employees.
"Health care starting at $40 a month," crows one Wal-Mart
worker, referring to a fringe benefit he says he gets.
Another worker calls himself "the next American success
story," because "over 75 percent of store management started as
hourly associates."
"There's opportunity here," he adds. "I can use Wal-Mart's
education benefits to get a degree."
"It's about time Wal-Mart fielded a TV-advertising campaign
that explains just why the stores are still so popular with
Americans despite the disbelieving objections of elites that
keep picking at the world's biggest retailer for one reason
after another," wrote Dale Buss in a blog post on Forbes.com.
"By focusing in a clear-eyed wayon the strengths of the company
and how they benefit various huge constituencies - American
consumers, Wal-Mart workers, and Wal-Mart's supply-chain
participants - the brand has a good shot at engendering more of
the endemic kind of cultural goodwill that perpetually has
escaped it."
So, someone obviously needs to fact check all these claims.
And a special plea to editors: Give the story the same space if
the claims are true as you would if they're not. News, after
all, is best defined as telling people something they don't
know. Given all the bad press Wal-Mart gets about how it treats
employees, it would, indeed, be news if the positive claims
check out.
4. Brokaw on JFK coverage:
Amid all the coverage of the 50th anniversary of the
assassination of John F. Kennedy, the Op-Ed piece by Tom Brokaw
last week in the Wall Street Journal might not have gotten the
attention it deserves. Looking back at Kennedy's tenure, the
former NBC News anchor wondered how the echo chamber of cable
news and tweets, combined with today's take-no-prisoners
political climate, might have affected the most tumultuous
crises Kennedy faced. Here's an excerpt:
"Watching the recent government shutdown debate, I tried to
imagine how Kennedy's Bay of Pigs disaster - the invasion of
Cuba with a small surrogate army in April 1961 - might have
played out in today's Benghazi climate. How long would it be
before a national chorus of critics arose, demanding his
impeachment? Can you imagine the wall-to-wall,
channel-to-channel, blog-to-blog tsunami during the 12 days of
the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962? That's when Kennedy
had arguably his finest hour as commander in chief, cooling off
potentially catastrophic war fever with imaginative diplomacy."
Brokaw's whole piece is worth reading.