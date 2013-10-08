By Steven Brill
Oct 8 (This is the latest installment of Steven
Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. How Obamacare burns smokers:
Amid all the publicity around the glitch-filled launch of
the Obamacare health insurance exchanges and the accompanying
debate over whether the premiums being offered will be low
enough to attract enough buyers, one aspect of the story hasn't
gotten nearly the attention it deserves.
Almost anyone who has followed the story knows that
Obamacare doesn't allow people with pre-existing conditions to
be denied coverage or to be charged extra; that it limits the
price differentials that can be charged to older people versus
younger customers; and that it provides government subsidies to
those living below 400 percent of the poverty level to help them
pay their premiums. But what's not well-known is how Obamacare
lowers the boom on the 19 percent of American adults who smoke,
substantially negating all three of those consumer-friendly
features.
Being a smoker is the one pre-existing condition that
insurance companies can discriminate against under the
Affordable Care Act. In fact, insurers participating in the
exchanges can charge a premium of up to 50 percent for smokers.
But the penalty doesn't stop there: The premium subsidies
that Obamacare makes available for the poor and lower-middle
class are based on a formula that subsidizes an individual or
family so that they do not have to pay more than a certain
percentage of their income - out of their pockets - for their
insurance. However, under the law, those subsidies cannot be
applied at all to pay the 50 percent smokers' premium. The loss
of that subsidy can be a big deal.
Suppose, for example, someone earning $20,000 a year would
qualify for a $3,000 subsidy on an insurance plan costing $4,000
a year. This would make his annual cost $1,000. But if he's a
smoker, the same plan might cost $6,000 a year (factoring in the
50 percent surcharge on the $4,000 sticker price). He would
still only get a $3,000 subsidy, because the subsidy can't be
applied to the smokers' penalty. That means he would pay $3,000
out of pocket instead of $1,000.
As a September 11 article in USA Today pointed out, smokers
tend to be overrepresented in the lower income demographic
groups and also among the currently uninsured. Both groups are
the people most likely to want to buy insurance on the
exchanges. So the penalty is likely to affect a significantly
higher percentage of exchange customers than the overall 19
percent of American adults who smoke.
In one regard, the policy makes sense. Why shouldn't those
who choose to smoke - and, therefore, are far more likely to
need the healthcare the insurers are promising to provide - pay
more? If not, the rest of us would be subsidizing them.
On the other hand, if one views smoking as an addiction, not
a choice, then isn't it just another pre-existing condition?
On the third hand, if the goal of the Affordable Care Act is
to protect the most vulnerable by offering them affordable
protection, why would we want to discourage smokers - a fifth or
more of the population and a group who are exceptionally
vulnerable to health issues - from signing up?
Now that the exchanges are open for business it's time for a
full exploration not only of those policy issues, but also
reporting from the field on how the penalty is affecting smoker
sign-ups. We should also want to know how the penalty is
affecting overall premiums and how much of a dent it puts in the
Obama administration's boasts, the week before the exchanges
opened, that average premiums are significantly lower than had
been predicted. (The administration's press release and
accompanying white paper about all that didn't include the
smokers' penalties in touting the various state-by-state average
premiums.)
Finally, how is the smoking surcharge enforced? What if I've
polluted my lungs and bloodstream with Marlboros for 30 years
but quit smoking the day before I sign up for a plan? Am I a
non-smoker? What if I say I quit but didn't? Or what if I go
back to the habit a month after signing up?
2. Understanding anonymity at the Economist:
I used to think that people subscribed to the Economist so
that they could have it on their coffee tables to impress
friends. My assumption was that because I didn't read my copies
too avidly, they never really read them either.
But several months ago, I was on an airport runway and had
to turn off my electronics, leaving me with only the magazine to
read. As the takeoff got delayed I found myself diving into
article after article, and I was stunned by how intelligent and
original the Economist is on subjects I've already read about
(e-cigarettes or Germany's election, in the last issue) or
subjects I didn't think I cared about ("Water and Agriculture in
Kansas").
With my new loyalty to the Economist in mind, here's what
interests me most about the publication that I would like to see
a story about: the Economist has no bylines. In fact, there's
not even a masthead to tell me who the editor or editors are who
deserve the credit for all this smart stuff. (Such anonymity was
more common when the Economist was founded in 1843.)
A Google search will quickly tell you that the editor is
John Micklethwait, and the Economist's website does list its
editorial staff, with mini-bios. But for most journalists, let
alone journalists who produce such world-class stuff, that
usually isn't enough. They - well, we - like our bylines. We
don't like to labor anonymously. Some even enjoy going on
television to talk about what they've written.
So how does the Economist attract such extraordinary but
apparently ego-less talent? What does that talent say about the
sacrifices, or rewards, of hitting home runs every week with no
one in the ballpark cheering them on? And has the Economist done
any research on what readers think of reading stories with no
names attached?
3. Behind the big-city bike-sharing business:
New York City's bike-sharing program, Citi Bike, which was
launched last spring, seems like it's already a big success. It
also seems to be a logistical tour de force, enabled by amazing
software that predicts and tracks usage in order to get the
thousands of bikes positioned at the right docking stations
around town so that they can be shared efficiently and
conveniently.
NetJets, the fractional private aircraft ownership company,
was considered a logistics and software marvel soon after it
began operations about 27 years ago. But it has 650 jets, while
Citi Bike already has 6,000 bicycles in its fleet, with more on
the way.
Similar systems are operating in cities around the world,
from Paris, to London, to Denver to Washington, D.C., to
Minneapolis.
So how does it all work? What's the financial model in New
York and elsewhere? Is this a for-profit service? If so, who are
the investors that stand to win or lose? Is Citibank just paying
to have its name emblazoned on the fleet, or is it a financial
participant?
I've seen trucks in New York hauling bikes from overstocked
docking areas on city streets to those that need bikes
(presumably the equivalent of a NetJet flying to an airport
without passengers). How is all of that monitored and minimized?
How is the program adjusted based on tracking data related to
where and when the bikes are being used?
What have been the biggest surprises and challenges so far
in New York? Have taxi or subway revenues been affected?
And what are the differences between New York's program and
some of the others?
All grist for a bunch of good stories.