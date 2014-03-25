(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
March 25 (This is the latest installment of
Steven Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Getting a full, fair view of the money behind the Democrats'
prime enemies:
Their company makes everything from Dixie Cups to Brawny
paper towels to Lycra swimwear to a huge share of the plywood,
lumber and other products used in construction. It operates
4,000 miles of energy pipelines, according to its website, and
an array of oil refineries that can process 670,000 barrels of
oil a day.
Other subsidiaries are leading producers of chemicals,
fertilizer and electronic and fiber optic systems. Still another
unit trades energy products such as crude oil and natural gas.
Apparently (the website is vague) it even has a business buying
and selling the emission allowances related to pollution control
efforts throughout the industrialized world.
The website takes pains to note the company's stunning
economic success - its value has grown "more than 3,500 fold
since 1960" - "has supported education and social progress.
These philanthropic efforts include support for educational
institutions, foundations and programs that study and promote
market-based solutions to societal problems. [The company] also
works to protect, conserve and enhance natural resources.
companies around the world have earned nearly 800 awards for
safety, environmental excellence, community stewardship,
innovation and customer service."
In fact, there's a separate section on the website detailing
the company's multiple environmental protection efforts and
awards.
What company is this that's supporting all these seemingly
good works with its profits? It's Koch Industries, controlled by
Charles and David Koch, the billionaire brothers who are funding
hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of ads attacking
Democrats this year - mostly aimed at putting conservative
Republicans in control of the Senate.
An article in the Washington Post last week tried to link
the Koch brothers' support for the Keystone energy pipeline to
their company's economic interests. But it was so lame - none of
their products is due to go through the pipeline - that it made
me want to read a complete article, full of unbiased reporting
across the range of their business interests. I want to know
just how self-interested the brothers' political spending spree
actually is.
Sure, any political activism by rich people to limit taxes
and government regulation is bound to be in their interests
generally. But do the Koch brothers have a more specific agenda,
as the Post article tried to prove? Or could it be that Charles
and David Koch just happen to believe a conservative government
is good for their country?
The brothers and their foundation have also given hundreds
of millions to multiple charities that have nothing to do with
politics. As an article in the Indianapolis Star points out, the
Charles Koch Foundation "underwrites research and teaching at
Brown, Mount Holyoke, Sarah Lawrence, University of Wisconsin at
Madison, Vassar and some 245 other colleges." The New York State
Theater at Lincoln Center has been renamed the David H. Koch
Theater because he's such a generous benefactor.
These are not beneficiaries associated with hard right
causes.
As the Star also notes, "Koch Industries (which offers
same-sex spousal benefits to its legally married employees) also
donated $814,000 to the Kansas State University Office of
Diversity to assist 'historically under-represented students.'"
Is this all part of a plot to camouflage the brothers'
master plan? Or could it be that their outsized effort to buy
results at the ballot box is, to them, no different from their
outsized gifts to Lincoln Center or cancer care or anything else
they think is good for the world?
Much of the media and punditry seems to have entertained
that more generous view when another billionaire, Tom Steyer,
decided to give millions to anyone willing to block the Keystone
pipeline. But the Koch brothers have not enjoyed that benefit of
the doubt.
For a few individuals on either side to try to dominate the
agenda this way in a supposed democracy raises its own
fundamental questions - and arguably shows a cavalier disregard
for democracy itself. But the opposition to the Koch brothers
has pushed beyond that, to accusations, in Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid's words, that they are "un-American" and are
"trying to buy America to benefit themselves."
As a private company, not much is known about Koch
Industries, although its website says it has 60,000 employees
and annual revenues of "about $115 billion" - which would make
it 16th or 17th on the Fortune 500 list of public companies,
just ahead of IBM or JPMorgan Chase.
A full-bore look inside the conglomerate would produce all
kinds of interesting angles before we even get to the question
of whether the brothers' political spending is a wholly
self-interested investment by people who care only about
themselves. To take one narrow example, what kind of health
insurance do employees get at the company owned by the brothers
who have financed tens of millions of dollars of attack ads on
Obamacare, using fictitious accounts of people victimized by the
law?
But the larger question, answered only by a complete look at
their businesses and the link between them and the political
causes they are funding, is whether the Koch money firehouse is,
at its core, their version of an investment in a better planet
or, as opponents like Reid charge, a better profit and loss
statement.
2. Someone please explain bitcoin:
Okay, I admit it. Although I consider myself a fairly
sophisticated businessperson and reporter, and although I have
read a ton about bitcoins, I have no understanding of what they
are, how they work or are supposed to work.
Please, don't tell me it's "virtual money," or some such
thing. Tell me exactly how a bitcoin system is supposed to
operate. What is virtual money? Yes, I know that the dollars in
my pocket are virtual money - because they're just pieces of
paper. But I also know that they're universally recognized and
guaranteed by a signature from the Treasury secretary to be
"legal tender."
Who is supposed to be standing behind bitcoin and why would
anyone believe it's worth anything?
A New York Times story last Saturday about the "miraculous
discover of about $116 million in missing Bitcoin" got me
frustrated all over again.
Here's the key sentence:
"In a posting on its website in both Japanese and English,
the now-defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox announced that it had
found the coins in an 'old-format wallets,' the virtual currency
equivalent of finding money in another pair of pants."
Do you know what the means? Or do you just think you should
because it's in the Times?
It's time for a sophisticated journalist who can write and
speak jargon-less English - like Floyd Norris of the Times, or
Jim Cramer of CNBC, or maybe even Michael Lewis - to help us.
(Steven Brill)