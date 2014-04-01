(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
April 1 (This is the latest installment of
Steven Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. The book on America's biggest boondoggle:
Last week, the Government Accountability Office issued the
latest report on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, warning that
"delays in testing of the jet's software may hinder delivery of
the warfighting capabilities the military services expect" for
an additional 15 months. This means that the jets are unlikely
to be ready until August 2016, at the earliest, instead of what
had been a July 2015 deadline.
This GAO report was the latest of 15 issued by the
government watchdog since 2001. They catalog a mind-boggling
series of cost over-runs, delays and denials of reality that
make the F-35 a parody of defense contractors (led in this case
by the Keystone Cops at Lockheed Martin), Pentagon and
Washington dysfunction.
The plane was supposed to begin being delivered in 2010,
with the total cost projected at a record-shattering (and much
attacked) $233 billion. By last year the official acquisition
cost was estimated to be $390 billion - though that is likely to
rise with this latest delay.
Meantime, reports persist, from the GAO and elsewhere, that
the plane has bugs that still haven't been fixed and that it
will never deliver all the capabilities promised.
Because the Pentagon has now decided to purchase 14 percent
fewer planes than first planned (down to 2,443 jets from 2,852),
the cost per plane - not counting amounts to be added by these
new delays - is now $159 million. That's almost double the
original $81 million per plane.
According to a construction data web site, seven or eight
new high schools across the country could be built for the $151
million cost of one of Lockheed Martin's F-35's.
The latest GAO report also noted that in addition to these
acquisition costs "the F-35 fleet is estimated to cost around $1
trillion to operate and support over its lifetime."
The story of the F-35 should be a book. The over-promises,
profligacy and mishaps are so ridiculous and so outsized that
this could be a tale as hilarious as it is cautionary.
The writer could even organize the chapters around that
waterfall of GAO reports. The first, written as the program was
getting underway in 2001, could use this excerpt to open:
"Although the has made good progress in some
technology areas, the program may not meet its affordability
objective because critical technologies are not projected to be
matured to levels GAO believes would indicate a low risk program
at the planned start of engineering and manufacturing
development in October 2001."
Four years later, in this March 2005 report, the GAO warned:
"GAO found that the original business case for the JSF
program has proven to be unexecutable. . The first delivery of
initial operational capabilities to the warfighter have been
delayed 2 years so far. The program's current acquisition
strategy does not fully follow the intent of DOD's evolutionary,
knowledge-based acquisition policy that is based on best
practices."
And by 2010, the GAO seemed pretty much disgusted with the
whole project:
"The JSF program continues to struggle with increased costs
and slowed progress - negative outcomes that were foreseeable as
events have unfolded over several years. By December 2009, only
4 of 13 test aircraft had been delivered and labor hours to
build the aircraft had increased more than 50 percent above
earlier estimates. Late deliveries hamper the development flight
test program and affect work on production aircraft.
Collectively, testing and technical challenges will likely add
more costs and time to development, affecting delivery of
warfighter requirements and hampering start-up of pilot and
maintainer training and initial operational testing."
This could also be an instructive business and management
saga. Not just because of all the screw-ups, but also because,
in the last two years, the program appears to have come under
better management. Thus, this latest GAO report has an
intriguing graph charting new labor and manufacturing
efficiencies, and notes steps Lockheed Martin has taken to
improve coordination of the program's "1,500 domestic suppliers
and 80 international suppliers spread across 11 countries."
Someone please write this story of the country that couldn't
fly or shoot straight. Bring to life the people behind this
fiasco, the obstacles they faced and all the wrong turns they
made.
Tell us what happened in the halls of the Pentagon, Lockheed
Martin, Congress and the White House to produce this disaster.
Tell us about the frustrated staffers at the Pentagon or
Lockheed, if any, who wanted to do the right thing, or who
wanted to blow the whistle. Tell us about the cover-ups and the
efforts to keep the GAO auditors at bay. Tell us about the
lobbyists who kept Congress at bay, despite all the GAO
evidence.
Tell us who got rich off of this massive taxpayer loss.
Get hold of the proposal Lockheed used to win the deal and
regale us with all the confident promises they made - price,
delivery date, technical breakthroughs.
Tell us how, or whether, the jet will change combat and
protect us.
And, in an elaboration of this latest GAO report - as well
as a recent 60 Minutes segment - tell us about the people now
working to fix things.
2. Dealing with voter ID laws:
A smart essay on Bloomberg View by Francis Barry
persuasively argues that with the Democrats fast losing the
battle to prevent states from enacting strict voter
identification requirements, they need to change strategies.
They should instead, Barry suggests, push for the
enforcement of a 2005 homeland security law requiring all states
to issue "REAL ID" cards - either in the form of drivers
licenses or as separate identification cards - that meet
consistent, tamper-proof standards and prove that whomever has
one is who he says he is and is a citizen or legal immigrant.
Forcing all states to comply and giving them the funds to
provide REAL ID's to those who cannot afford the fees, Barry
argues, would overcome the barriers to voting among the poor,
the elderly, minorities and others least likely to have drivers
licenses and more likely to support Democrats.
Because of opposition to the law by civil liberties and
libertarian groups, many states have resisted carrying out REAL
ID. Only 21 states, according to Barry, have complied over the
nine years since the law was passed, although 21 more are
supposed to implement REAL ID by October.
I'd like to see a story explaining how states have been able
to resist complying and how, if at all, the Obama administration
has tried to complete implementation of REAL ID. What kind of
effort, and how much money would it take, to trump the
Republicans' alleged voter-suppression strategy, while also
providing the kind of identity verification necessary not only
for security purposes but also to implement the employment
provisions of whatever immigration reform ends up making it
through Congress?
It would also be interesting to see if the politics of REAL
ID have shifted, or could be shifted, by the prospect that a
secure ID card distributed to all could trump the voter
suppression efforts that the same civil liberties groups that
have opposed REAL ID have been fighting in court to invalidate.
