By Steven Brill
July 1 (Reuters) -
SELLING ARTIFICIAL KNEES
When Madison Avenue pitches artificial knees, do we all pay?
Americans - personally, or through private insurance or
Medicare - spend more than $12 billion a year on artificial
knees and hips. That's more than Hollywood takes in at the box
office.
A TV ad I've seen recently for artificial knees and hips
made by Smith & Nephew, a British medical technology company,
may help explain why we spend so much on these implants. It is
not the kind of ho-hum ad we now see so regularly, urging us to
seek relief from a disease we've never heard of by taking a pill
with so many side effects it takes the pitchman half the air
time to recite them. Instead, Smith & Nephew's ads look more
like a pitch for Nike.
Here's how the ads are described in an article I found on
the website of a trade publication, Pharmaceutical Executive:
"A gray silhouette moves seamlessly, flowing like ink
through water - swimming, golfing, playing tennis. The only
discernable, solid characteristics in these figures in motion
are the hip and knee replacement devices from Smith & Nephew.
Chief creative officer Jonathan Isaacs and group account
director Ann Woodward from Ogilvy Healthworld, part of Ogilvy
CommonHealth Worldwide, are two of the many creative people who
took part in developing the ad campaign for Smith & Nephew hip
and knee replacement products, encouraging patients to
'rediscover their go.'"
"This DTC [Direct to Consumer] campaign manifested as TV
spots aimed to showcase joint replacement devices in a
nonconventional way, delivering the message that 'this isn't
your grandfather's hip,' according to Isaacs. 'I think we tried
to do something that felt much more state-of-the-art. This
literally is the next generation of hip and knee replacement'."
Given how much we spend on these devices, including the
money spent by Medicare for seniors who opt for them, I'd like
to see an article that explores whether these ads create demand
rather than shift market share among manufacturers. What do
Smith & Nephew's reports to stock analysts, or even its own
internal reports, say about whether the ads are a good return on
investment and are creating demand?
When did these commercials start running? (There have
apparently been ads like this on U.S. TV for at least the last
five years, but they seem more prevalent lately.) What is the ad
budget? And what are the profit margins on the company's knees
and hips?
I know from my recent reporting on the outsized U.S.
healthcare costs that Americans buy artificial hips and knees at
far higher rates per capita than patients in any other country.
Is this one of the reasons?
The last paragraph of the celebratory Pharmaceutical
Executive article seems to imply that creating demand is exactly
the goal:
"'Another differentiating factor for the Smith & Nephew
campaign was that it aimed to reach a broader audience. We
were trying to make the point that anybody who is active can
create wear and tear on their bodies, and there are a lot of
folks - young and old - that can need joint replacement,' Isaacs
says."
Is this kind of television advertising allowed in other
countries? I'm not in favor of the government prohibiting
speech, even corporate speech - especially speech that presents
a choice that people can make.
But reporting that pins down what we might be paying for
that speech would contribute to the debate over whether what is
often an optional medical choice should be protected by the same
kind of insurance the covers medical necessities.
FAILING YOUR WAY ONTO TV:
Many may only know Marcia Clark as a name appearing in
recent weeks under an attractive brunette talking head who has
been opining on television about defense and prosecution
strategy in the case of George Zimmerman, the man accused of
murdering teenager Trayvon Martin. As she critiques each side's
strategy, Clark is typically described as a former prosecutor
and expert legal analyst. That's like describing the captain of
the Titanic as a former cruise ship captain or nautical expert.
For Clark was the lead prosecutor who lost what may have
been the highest profile - and, more important, easiest to win -
murder case of the last century: The O.J. Simpson trial 18 years
ago.
So why can't a television or legal reporter use Clark's
popularity as an expert analyst as an opening to ask TV
producers if there is anything other than fame (and good looks)
that goes into decisions about whom to book for these
appearances discussing Zimmerman and other cases?
A related topic would be describing how obsessive some
lawyers are about getting on to these shows, hoping to attract
clients who might be drawn to someone who's not only famous for
being on TV but famous for being an expert legal analyst. Does
it work to build not only to build their egos but also their
practices?
As someone who supervised the TV booking of lawyers in the
early days of Court TV, I know that many of the best lawyers
avoided these TV appearances for a lot of reasons, not the least
of which is that they're too busy actually practicing law. But
others craved the camera even if they don't need new clients.
One morning in the middle of the Simpson trial, one of the
country's busiest divorce lawyers, who had never handled a
criminal case, was sitting in my reception area waiting for me
so that he could try to talk his way onto the air to critique
Clark's performance.
DO PUBLISHERS THINK PAULA DEEN IS WORSE THAN HITLER ?
One of the more curious aspects of the implosion of
celebrity chef Paula Deen last week was the way her book
publisher, Random House, announced that it had cancelled plans
to publish her new cookbook this fall despite the fact that the
book had so many advance orders that it soared to the top of the
Amazon best seller list the same week.
That major consumer businesses may want to disassociate
themselves quickly from someone whose public comments suggest
that he or she is a racist is understandable. But isn't book
publishing different?
Right now you can click over from reading this and go to
Amazon or the Apple book store and buy what seem to be four
different versions of Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf, including a
Kindle edition from Amazon and an iPad edition from Apple.
In fact, Houghton Mifflin, which, like Random House, is a
leading publisher, was apparently the first bookseller to bring
Hitler's long, virulent rant to the United States. Houghton
Mifflin brought the book to the United States in 1939 and then
waged a legal fight with a smaller publisher over which held the
publishing rights.
So, I'd like to see a reporter ask Random House about its
apparent policy of not publishing authors whose alleged views
might be offensive to some or even many people.
One version of Mein Kampf listed on Amazon is the "Students'
and Teachers' Classroom Edition." That, of course, suggests the
rationale for publishing Hitler's book: we learn from reading
even offensive ideas.
So perhaps if Deen decided to come clean and proclaim that
she's a racist and then wrote a book about it, Random House
would be more inclined to publish it than it apparently is to
publish another Deen cookbook.
Someone ought to get the editors there to explain that.
