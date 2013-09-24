By Steven Brill
Sept 24 1. Default scenarios:
With a deadlock over raising the debt ceiling looking more
likely than a stalemate over funding the government to avert a
shutdown, I've been looking for a definitive story on what
exactly will happen if the ceiling isn't raised.
Yes, we've read that the government is likely to continue to
pay its debts to bondholders in order to avoid a default. That
means that other checks for basic expenses, like payrolls, will
have to be delayed until revenues roll in to cover them. But how
exactly will that work?
Indeed, is there really any way that the government - which
must have thousands of agencies and offices issuing checks every
day - can control its outlays the way you or I might control our
checkbooks when we're in a pinch? Or is everything already
programmed on systems that can maybe be turned on or off but
can't be tweaked to cover one check but not another? Who in the
government is staying up at night working on that?
If the disbursements can, in fact, be controlled, who's
deciding what the priorities are and on what basis?
And how much is the daily or weekly shortfall likely to be?
In other words, what percent of the government's ongoing
expenses, however the priorities are determined, will have to be
deferred?
Finally, what rights do those owed money have? Can they go
into court demanding payment the way any other creditor can when
bills don't get paid or checks bounce? (Tongue-in-cheek sidebar
idea: if creditors go into federal court, might judges, who also
might not have been paid their salaries, have a conflict when it
comes to setting payment priorities?) And will any judgments
against a deadbeat government further erode the country's credit
rating even while the government tries to avoid that by paying
off, as it apparently will, its more formal debts related to
treasury bonds?
2. The Yankees' doctors:
Here's an intriguing healthcare story I haven't seen yet: Is
there something about the New York Yankees' trainers and doctors
that might explain the way the team has been crippled by
injuries this year? Sure, the Yankees' key players are old.
They've also had lots of bad luck; for example, Curtis
Granderson's two broken bones came from pitches that hit him.
But the Bronx Bombers have also suffered all kinds of muscle
pulls, ligament strains and other injuries - and, worse yet,
re-injuries and relapses - that should make a reporter on the
baseball beat wonder if their trainers and doctors aren't up to
snuff.
3. The Internet economy drops its privacy pose:
A story last week in Advertising Age as so far not gotten the
broader attention it deserves. As Ad Age reports, executives
representing the Internet advertising industry have pulled out
of something called The Do Not Track initiative, which as Ad Age
puts it, is "the broad collective of privacy advocates,
technologists, ad industry representatives and lawyers who have
struggled over the past two years to define online tracking and
determine a standard for a browser-based do-not-track
mechanism."
The Ad Age report suggests to me a back story - that the
advertising people (from Google, Yahoo, and other industry
leaders) were really only going through the motions, and never
would have agreed to the kind of strong protections against
tracking that the privacy advocates have insisted on. Rather,
they've been stringing the privacy people along by pledging a
voluntary solution, hoping to avert an all-out push for strong
regulation.
That the advertising executives would ultimately walk away
from the table should be no surprise. For without being able to
track where people go online, the game-changing advantage of
Internet advertising - targeting the best prospects based on
their interests - evaporates.
What appears to be a looming confrontation between the two
sides is now worth major coverage.
The privacy advocates are surely going to intensify efforts
to get new laws and regulations to do what the Internet industry
would not do voluntarily. It's going to be a pivotal fight, with
great arguments on both sides.
On the one hand, Internet tracking and the advertising that
it enables fuels most of our most valuable Silicon Valley
enterprises, as well as the websites that are the sources of so
much of our information, entertainment, and social networking.
On the other hand, at a time when we seem worried about tracking
by the National Security Agency - which at least in theory is
subject to outside oversight and laws about how it can use our
information - dozens of private companies, some of which we have
never heard of and all of which are accountable to no one in the
way the NSA is, are tracking us, too.
To inform that debate, we need to see stories flushing out
the arguments, sizing up the key players on both sides, and
exploring how tricky the politics of all this can be. (Can
Google or Facebook deplore NSA tracking while fighting for the
freedom to do their own tracking?) Most important, we need some
good analyses of how tightened restrictions on tracking will
affect our economy and some of our most celebrated enterprises.