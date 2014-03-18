By Steven Brill
March 18 (This is the latest installment of
Steven Brill's weekly column "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Are customers really upset at the Amazon Prime price
increase?
The day after Amazon raised the annual subscription price
for its Prime service from $79 to $99, the New York Times ran a
story headlined, "Complaints As Amazon Raises Cost of Prime." I
found the reporting lacking and the headline unfair.
I imagine if I were reporting the story, I could find people
to quote grousing about the 25 percent increase. Indeed, Times
reporter David Streitfeld did it the easy way, going on Amazon's
own customer comments page.
But everyone I've talked to who subscribes to Prime -
membership not only delivers everything from a book to a
flat-screen TV to your doorstep for free, but also provides free
movies and TV shows and a free book-lending library - thinks it
is a hard-to-believe bargain at $99 or $79. (One happy customer
in my office thought the price had gone from $179 to $199.)
Moreover, Amazon's notice to customers - noting that the
price hasn't gone up in nine years, while all the benefits and
product offerings have improved dramatically - was candid and
convincing.
But maybe I'm wrong. Which suggests an idea for a more
enlightening story than the one the Times did: Someone ought to
do a rigorous market survey of Prime customers to see not only
whether they like the price increase (who likes price
increases?), but whether they will continue to subscribe.
It's an important question. Whether Amazon can succeed in
realizing more of this dependable, recurring subscription
revenue from its trailblazing service will say a lot about
whether the company will continue to revolutionize retailing.
2. What if Congress had blown the whistle on the NSA?
In the wake of Edward Snowden's disclosures about the
National Security Agency, several members of the House and
Senate intelligence oversight committees have said, or implied,
that they wished they could have spoken out about what they
perceived to be the NSA's overreach when they were briefed about
the surveillance programs. They are prevented from doing so,
they have said, because they are bound to secrecy as members of
the security-cleared committee.
Is that true? Could a member of Congress be prosecuted for
revealing classified information on the floor of the House or
Senate? Doesn't the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause bar
members from being arrested or prosecuted for carrying out their
duties on the floor of the House or Senate?
Maybe, but the clause does make an exception for treason or
felonious conduct. Would this qualify? If so, would that prevent
any member of the legislative branch from speaking out against
any government activity, however out of bounds, as long as it
has been classified?
In 1973, when the courts temporarily enjoined further
publication of the Pentagon Papers, then-Senator Mike Gravel of
Alaska read from them on the Senate floor and had the entire
classified document read into the Congressional Record.
Gravel was not prosecuted. However, an aide who had helped
him obtain the paper was subpoenaed in an investigation into
whether the aide had helped reveal classified material. But the
Supreme Court quashed the subpoena, ruling the aide was also
covered by the Speech or Debate Clause - as long as he was
performing an official act for a member of Congress.
So, did any of the members of Congress who say they were
worried about the NSA's activities consider speaking out with
the Speech or Debate Clause in mind? Would they have been
protected?
And if they had spoken out, how might that have affected the
congressional intelligence committees' ability to get the access
they need in the future to oversee intelligence activities?
3. Somebody ought to ask the president
Maybe this has happened and I've missed it, but here's
another NSA-related story: At President Barack Obama's next news
conference, someone should ask him if he knew that German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's personal phone was being monitored by
his security officials. It's had to tell which answer would
reflect more badly on him.