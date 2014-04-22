(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Steven Brill
April 22 (This is the latest installment in
Steven Brill's weekly column, "Stories I'd Like to See.")
1. Obama's unaccountable briefers:
Here's a key paragraph in Saturday's New York Times report
explaining the Obama administration's decision to delay yet
again a decision on the Keystone pipeline:
"'The Nebraska Supreme Court decision could lead to changes
in the pipeline route, and it's important to have that
information and better understand that route, because it could
have implications for environmental, socioeconomic and cultural
impacts of the pipeline,' a State Department official said
Friday in a conference call with reporters that was conducted on
the condition that the official not be named."
Why did this official have to remain anonymous? Was he or
she providing a national security leak? Was he or she blowing
the whistle on some government wrongdoing?
Hardly. In this case the anonymous briefer was offering up a
comically far-fetched excuse for kicking the pipeline decision
down the road until after the 2014 elections.
Even assuming a state court's decision on the routing of
part of the pipeline could have "environmental, socioeconomic"
or even "cultural" impacts - which is a stretch - the State
Department could have made its own decision contingent on the
state court not throwing any such unlikely curve balls. So you
can't blame the briefer for not wanting his or her name attached
to this gibberish, or the Obama administration for not wanting a
name and a face out there for follow-up questions.
But you can blame the Obama administration - and the press -
for engaging in this exercise in unaccountable government.
There's a bigger story here that this paragraph illustrates.
In my own reporting about healthcare, as well as in my daily
reading of news from the White House, I've observed a routine
insistence by the Obama administration that almost every
explanation of its decisions or policies is done in briefings in
which officials are not to be quoted by name - and a routine
acquiescence by the press to these ground rules. Even notices of
briefings or changes in scheduled events are typically sent on a
not-for-attribution or even off-the-record basis.
How come? And how come the press accepts it?
One explanation I've gotten from one White House aide - who,
yes, insisted on anonymity - is that "the president is the
story, not any of us." Really? Who decided that? Does President
Barack Obama agree with the selling of a fairy tale of
one-person government? If that were true, then why not have the
president out there, by name, trying to sell this explanation
for the delay of the pipeline decision?
Obviously, it's instead a way to dodge accountability for
decisions or explanations that don't pan out or that, as in the
case of the pipeline decision delay, are laughable in the first
place.
It's time for a story about this governance by anonymity. Am
I correct that the unaccountability disease has gotten worse
under Obama than previous presidents? What's the rationale for
it? Why does the press play ball?
What would happen if, for example, the State Department
press corps had simply refused to participate in that pipeline
briefing unless it could name the person who pitched that absurd
rationale for the delay and could then keep peppering him or her
with follow-ups?
2. Bribery in the pipeline fight?
Before we leave the subject of the new delay in the Keystone
decision, consider this additional paragraph in the Times story:
"But approving the pipeline before the election could
staunch the flow of money from liberal donors and fund-raisers
who oppose the project, like Tom Steyer, a California
billionaire. Mr. Steyer, who has personally asked Mr. Obama to
reject the pipeline, is positioned to play a major role in
influencing the midterms: He has pledged to spend $100 million
to support candidates who back strong policies to fight climate
change."
Try this exercise. Substitute the conservative Koch brothers
for Steyer, the liberal who wants to block the pipeline because
he believes it will accelerate global warming. And change the
text to read that Charles and David Koch have bluntly promised
House and Senate Republicans $100 million if they will do
everything they can, including threatening a new government
shutdown, to get the pipeline approved. But if they don't do
everything the Koch brothers think is necessary, they won't get
the money.
Would the Koch brothers be guilty of attempted bribery?
Promising government officials something of value in return for
an official act would seem to be the definition of attempted
bribery. Or would they simply be exercising their First
Amendment rights? Does your view change if you go back to Steyer
and his concerns about global warming? In fact, unlike the Koch
brothers - who espouse a more general conservative agenda -
Steyer's agenda seems far more targeted and, therefore, arguably
more susceptible to the accusation that he is offering money in
return for a specific government act.
Despite all the controversy over the mega-contributions of
special interests like Steyer or the Koch brothers, I've yet to
read a good analysis of when First Amendment-protected advocacy,
now allowed by the Supreme Court to be backed by big bucks,
becomes attempted bribery.
Some sample questions to explore: If Steyer says to a
Democrat in a closed meeting that his political action committee
will give $100,000 to the politician's campaign if he or she
promises to try to block the pipeline, is that an attempted
bribe? (It does probably violate the restrictions against PACs
coordinating directly with candidates.) But if he says publicly
that his PAC will give $100,000 to any candidate who pledges to
try to block the pipeline, does his offer become protected
advocacy?
3. Economic storm clouds at Yankee Stadium?
In the baseball season's first few televised games from
Yankee Stadium, the premium seats behind home plate, along the
baselines and behind the dugouts have seemed to be a third to
half empty.
Sure, the weather has been less than ideal. But it leaves me
wondering whether ever-escalating ticket prices have collided
with the Yankees' mediocre performance last year and iffy
prospects this year to create problems for baseball's most
valuable franchise.
Someone ought to look at attendance figures, advance ticket
sales and the TV ratings to see if there's a story here.
