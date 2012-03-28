* Sees China luxury car market rising 15-20 pct

* Says capacity rising to 200,000 cars by year end

* 2011 net in line with expectations (Adds details, comments, share price)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, March 28 Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd, the Chinese partner of German luxury carmaker BMW AG, aims to sell 150,000 BMW sedans this year, up nearly 40 percent from 2011, its chairman Wu Xiaoan said on Wednesday.

The BMW Brilliance joint venture sold 108,189 sedans in 2011, up 53.5 percent, a growth rate much higher than China's overall passenger car sales rise of 5.2 percent thanks to the country's growing appetite for luxury cars.

"I believe sales in China's luxury car market should rise 15 to 20 percent this year as this segment is still small in China and more consumers are chasing for premium brands," Wu told reporters at a results briefing. "We will grow faster than the market."

Wu said demand for BMWs in China was higher than supply due to a capacity constraints, but the joint venture will expand its production capacity to 200,000 cars by the end of the year.

Its Dadong plant will be expended to 160,000 cars in 2013 from the current 100,000 and its second production plant had started production earlier this year, adding another 200,000 units by the end of next year, the company said a statement.

China's luxury segment will continue to outperform its overall car market, which is forecast to rise 10 percent this year after the pace of growth slowed in 2011 after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars, industry experts said.

Shenyang-based Brilliance posted a 43 percent rise in net profit to 1.8 billion yuan ($285.4 million), in line with market expectations.

Profit contributions from the BMW joint venture rose 92 percent last year, more than sufficient to offset the effect of lower contribution from the minibus business. Its minibus sales fell 13.3 percent.

Shares of Brilliance closed up 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.8 percent fall in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

For company results please see:

here ($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)