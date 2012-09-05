HONG KONG, Sept 5 Trading in shares of Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is suspended on Wednesday pending statement, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It gave no details on the suspension.

At least four block trades worth about $620 million enlivened Hong Kong's stock market on Tuesday, including up to $117 million sale of Brilliance China Automotive stock.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)