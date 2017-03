July 29 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Are advised that establishment of consortium special purpose vehicle for concluding an aggregate 1.6 billion rand equity investment in Grindrod has been completed

* Consortium SPV, in which Brimstone has indirect shareholding of 59.2 pct, has subscribed for 64 million Grindrod shares at 25.00 rand per share

* Consortium SPV now has a shareholding in grindrod of 8.4 pct