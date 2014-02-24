BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
JOHANNESBURG Feb 24 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd : * Expects to report earnings per share of between 172.6 cents to 207.1 cents * Headline earnings per share of between 171.3 cents to 205.5 cents for the
year ended 31 December 2013
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)