Sept 29 Bringspring Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 390 million yuan (63.42 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on sept 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/Zk6sWX; bit.ly/1vpeuYi

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1495 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)