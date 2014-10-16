UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Bringwell publ AB
* Q3 EBITDA from continuing operations 1.5 million Swedish crowns versus loss 22.8 million crowns
* Q3 revenue from continuing operations 103.4 million crowns versus 97.4 million crowns
* Q3 total EBITDA 1.5 million corwns versus loss 4.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources