BRIEF-Emerald Health announces $10 million bought deal
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate facility expansion
June 29 Independent investment management firm Brinker Capital said Jason Moore, a former Morgan Stanley managing director, has joined as chief administrative officer.
Moore will report to Brinker Chief Executive Noreen Beaman as well as founder and Executive Chairman Chuck Widger.
Moore was formerly a managing director at Morgan Stanley's wealth management unit. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate facility expansion
* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $8.7 million increasing by $3.7 million
* MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP announces launch of exchange offers for its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 4.500% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: