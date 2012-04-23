April 23 Brinker International Inc reported a larger-than-expected profit for the fiscal third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and more diners at its restaurants.

Sales at Brinker's Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants open at least 18 months rose 4.6 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, during the quarter ended March 28.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2012 Estimate* Q3 2011 Revenue $742 mln $729.8 mln $717.1 mln Net income $44.9 mln $40.2 mln Adj EPS $0.60 $0.56 $0.47

BACKGROUND

- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and eliminate food waste.

- U.S. restaurant sales recently have been boosted by warmer than usual winter and early spring weather.

- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc, DineEquity Inc, Ruby Tuesday Inc and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.

Note:

* Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by Dave Zimmerman)