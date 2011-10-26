* EPS 30 cents vs Street view 27 cents

* Revenue up 2.1 percent to $668.4 million

* Shares down almost 2 percent (Adds details from conference call, updates share activity)

Oct 26 Brinker International Inc ( EAT.N ) reported a better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter profit as more patrons visited its Chili's Grill & Bar chain and refinancing fees were lower than expected.

The casual dining chain, which owns, operates or franchises 1,578 restaurants, also reported on Wednesday that same-store sales at all Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants rose 1.9 percent in the quarter.

KEY POINTS: Q1 2011 I/B/E/S Q1 2010

Revenue $668.4 mln $670.5 mln $654.9 mln

Net income $23.6 mln -- $21.4 mln

GAAP EPS $0.28 -- $0.21

Adjusted EPS $0.30 $0.27 $0.21

- Traffic at company-owned restaurants rose 1.9 percent at Chili's and 2.1 percent at Maggiano's in the quarter.

- Comparable restaurant sales were up 1.7 percent at Chili's and up 3.5 percent at Maggiano's.

- Total revenue increased 2.1 percent.

- Restaurant operating margin improved to 15.8 percent from 15.0 percent a year earlier.

- Reworking Happy Hour offerings in bid to boost business.

- Modestly raising prices.

- Traffic gains decelerated in latest quarter, adding to worries about demand and the still-weak economy. In the fourth quarter, traffic was up 2.1 percent at Chili's and 5.8 percent at Maggiano's.

- Executives say pressure from high food costs may be easing.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

- Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company were down 2.1 percent at $22.45 in midday trading on the New York Stock exchange amid concerns about whether Brinker can continue reporting profit beats.

- JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe said in a client note that lower-than-expected refinancing fees boosted earnings by 2 cents per share, and operating improvements contributed 3 cents per share.

- "The September quarter marked the fourth consecutive quarterly earnings beat from (Brinker), and we continue to be encouraged by the turnaround at Chili's even as some of its peers stumble ... Moreover, (Brinker) is making progress on controlling costs even amid higher commodity prices. We continue to recommend EAT shares even on a post-earnings bounce," Miller Tabak analyst Stephen Anderson said in a client note.

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and eliminate food waste.

- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc ( DRI.N ), Ruby Tuesday Inc ( RT.N ) and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc ( BWLD.O ), which have been ramping up promotions to increase sales. [ID:nL3E7KR3BH][ID:nL3E7LJ356][ID:nL3E7L53GG]

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)