* EPS 30 cents vs Street view 27 cents
* Revenue up 2.1 percent to $668.4 million
* Shares down almost 2 percent
(Adds details from conference call, updates share activity)
Oct 26 Brinker International Inc (EAT.N)
reported a better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter profit as
more patrons visited its Chili's Grill & Bar chain and
refinancing fees were lower than expected.
The casual dining chain, which owns, operates or franchises
1,578 restaurants, also reported on Wednesday that same-store
sales at all Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurants
rose 1.9 percent in the quarter.
KEY POINTS: Q1 2011 I/B/E/S Q1 2010
Revenue $668.4 mln $670.5 mln $654.9 mln
Net income $23.6 mln -- $21.4 mln
GAAP EPS $0.28 -- $0.21
Adjusted EPS $0.30 $0.27 $0.21
- Traffic at company-owned restaurants rose 1.9 percent at
Chili's and 2.1 percent at Maggiano's in the quarter.
- Comparable restaurant sales were up 1.7 percent at
Chili's and up 3.5 percent at Maggiano's.
- Total revenue increased 2.1 percent.
- Restaurant operating margin improved to 15.8 percent from
15.0 percent a year earlier.
- Reworking Happy Hour offerings in bid to boost business.
- Modestly raising prices.
- Traffic gains decelerated in latest quarter, adding to
worries about demand and the still-weak economy. In the fourth
quarter, traffic was up 2.1 percent at Chili's and 5.8 percent
at Maggiano's.
- Executives say pressure from high food costs may be
easing.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
- Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company were down 2.1
percent at $22.45 in midday trading on the New York Stock
exchange amid concerns about whether Brinker can continue
reporting profit beats.
- JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe said in a client note that
lower-than-expected refinancing fees boosted earnings by 2
cents per share, and operating improvements contributed 3 cents
per share.
- "The September quarter marked the fourth consecutive
quarterly earnings beat from (Brinker), and we continue to be
encouraged by the turnaround at Chili's even as some of its
peers stumble ... Moreover, (Brinker) is making progress on
controlling costs even amid higher commodity prices. We
continue to recommend EAT shares even on a post-earnings
bounce," Miller Tabak analyst Stephen Anderson said in a client
note.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- The company has been improving margins by modernizing its
systems, renovating restaurants and looking for ways to slash
costs. It has installed a new cash register/ordering system
and kitchen equipment, which help reduce labor costs and
eliminate food waste.
- Brinker's peers include Darden International Inc (DRI.N),
Ruby Tuesday Inc (RT.N) and Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (BWLD.O),
which have been ramping up promotions to increase sales.
[ID:nL3E7KR3BH][ID:nL3E7LJ356][ID:nL3E7L53GG]
Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Chris Jonathan
Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John
Wallace)