Feb 27 Chili's Grill & Bar parent Brinker
International Inc on Wednesday tempered its 2013 profit
forecast, citing diners grappling with the U.S. payroll tax
hike, more expensive gasoline and delayed federal tax refund
checks.
The news from Brinker comes just days after a similar
warning from rival and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants
Inc.
Dallas-based Brinker said it now expects 2013 earnings per
share, before special items, to be at the lower end of its range
of $2.30 to $2.45.
It also expects sales at established restaurants to grow
about 1 percent for the year.
Brinker said same-restaurant sales for its current fiscal
third quarter were running down 2.2 percent at Chili's as of
Feb. 25. Results at Maggiano's, its smaller chain, were flat.
Brinker will report its third-quarter results on April 23.