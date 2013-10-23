UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Chili's Grill & Bar operator, Brinker International Inc, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly profit as its expenses fell and its restaurant operating margin improved.
The Dallas-based company, which also owns the Maggiano's Little Italy chain, said net income rose to $29.2 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 25, from $27.9 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Brinker earned 43 cents per share.
Sales at company-owned Chili's restaurants open for at least 18 months fell 1.6 percent during the quarter, more than the 0.7 percent decline analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
Same-restaurant sales at Maggiano's rose 0.6 percent, in line with analysts' estimates.
Total revenue was flat at $683.9 million.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.