Oct 5 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it raised its stake in Brink's Co, a provider of cash transportation and ATM services, to about 12.4 percent.

Starboard, Brink's largest shareholder, had reported a 9 percent stake in the company in July.

Starboard said on Monday it had sent a letter to Brink's board, outlining a plan to improve its operating performance. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)