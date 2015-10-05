Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 5 Activist investor Starboard Value LP said it raised its stake in Brink's Co, a provider of cash transportation and ATM services, to about 12.4 percent.
Starboard, Brink's largest shareholder, had reported a 9 percent stake in the company in July.
Starboard said on Monday it had sent a letter to Brink's board, outlining a plan to improve its operating performance. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
