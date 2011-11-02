LISBON Nov 2 Portugal's leading motorway operator Brisa
posted on Wednesday a 73 percent fall in nine-month net profit due to a
one-off gain from a stake sale in Brazil last year and as an economic recession
weakened the domestic market.
Brisa said net profit totaled 107.7 million euros ($148.6 million), which is
in line with analysts expectations.
The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's paid highways, said
operating revenues were flat year-on-year at 510.6 million euros, while earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged down 2
percent to 360.8 million euros.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected, on average, a net profit of 109
million euros, EBITDA of 365 million euros and revenues of 517 million euros.
Last year's 9-month profit was boosted by a capital gain of 846 million
euros from the sale of a 16 percent stake in Brazil's CCR .
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Elisabete Tavares, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)