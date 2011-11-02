LISBON Nov 2 Portugal's leading motorway operator Brisa posted on Wednesday a 73 percent fall in nine-month net profit due to a one-off gain from a stake sale in Brazil last year and as an economic recession weakened the domestic market.

Brisa said net profit totaled 107.7 million euros ($148.6 million), which is in line with analysts expectations.

The company, which operates more than half of Portugal's paid highways, said operating revenues were flat year-on-year at 510.6 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged down 2 percent to 360.8 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected, on average, a net profit of 109 million euros, EBITDA of 365 million euros and revenues of 517 million euros.

Last year's 9-month profit was boosted by a capital gain of 846 million euros from the sale of a 16 percent stake in Brazil's CCR . ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Elisabete Tavares, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)