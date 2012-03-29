LISBON, March 29 A company led by Portuguese
entrepreneur Jose de Mello and Arcus European Infrastructure
Fund on Thursday launched a bid to buy shares not already owned
by them in Portugal's top motorway operator Brisa,
offering a premium of 13.38 percent.
De Mello and Arcus together already hold 53.81 percent of
voting rights in Brisa, Brisa said in a filing with the
securities market regulator CMVM.
The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings that launched the bid, is
55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent by Arcus.
Brisa shares had closed 0.6 percent lower at 2.35 euros
before the announcement. The offer was launched at 2.66 euros
per share.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)