LISBON, March 29 A company led by Portuguese entrepreneur Jose de Mello and Arcus European Infrastructure Fund on Thursday launched a bid to buy shares not already owned by them in Portugal's top motorway operator Brisa, offering a premium of 13.38 percent.

De Mello and Arcus together already hold 53.81 percent of voting rights in Brisa, Brisa said in a filing with the securities market regulator CMVM.

The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings that launched the bid, is 55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent by Arcus.

Brisa shares had closed 0.6 percent lower at 2.35 euros before the announcement. The offer was launched at 2.66 euros per share. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip)