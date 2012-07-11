LISBON, July 11 Tagus Holdings comprised of two
leading shareholders in Portugal's motorway operator Brisa
on Wednesday sweetened its takeover bid for the rest of
the company, raising the offered per share price to 2.76 euros
from 2.66 euros.
Market regulator CMVM suspended the trading of Brisa shares
on Tuesday, asking for more details on the takeover bid after
Diario Economico newspaper reported the bid price was set to
rise.
Brisa's two main shareholders, the Jose de Mello group and
Arcus, launched the initial takeover bid worth around 700
million euros in March.
The company is nearly completely dependent on its Portuguese
operations and oversees more than half of the country's paid
highways. It posted a 59 percent drop in its first quarter
profit, struck by falling traffic amid a worsening recession.
Spain's Abertis and other shareholders, with a
total 15.68 percent of Brisa, had asked Portuguese stock market
regulator CMVM to appoint an independent expert to determine a
fair price for the company.
The bidding entity, Tagus Holdings, that launched the bid,
is 55 percent owned by De Mello and 45 percent by Arcus.
Abertis, which has previously pursued a merger with the
Portuguese firm, has a 15 percent overall stake in Brisa.
Abertis's last attempt to merge with Brisa in 2007 failed due to
fierce opposition from the De Mello family.
The De Mello conglomerate has interests in various
businesses including healthcare, chemicals and real estate.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga)