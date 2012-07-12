LISBON, July 12 Shares of motorway operator Brisa
resumed trading on Thursday and were up 13 percent after leading shareholders
sweetened their takeover bid for the company late on Wednesday.
Market regulator CMVM had suspended the trading expecting details on the bid
price. Tagus Holdings, comprised of the Jose de Mello group and Arcus, raised
the offered per share price to 2.76 euros from 2.66 euros.
Brisa shares opened up 14 percent and then rolled back slightly,
outperforming the broader Lisbon index, which was up 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga)